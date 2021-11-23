New
SideDeal · 21 mins ago
$15 $30
free shipping
That's a savings of $15 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- works w/ Alexa
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Sengled Smart LED Bulb 4-Pack
$20 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Best Buy charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.49 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 5,000K daylight white
- 60-watt equivalent
- Alexa compatible
- 800 lumens
- A19 shape
- dimmable
- E26 base
- Model: B11-N12W4P
Amazon · 1 wk ago
TP-Link Kasa Multicolor Smart Light Bulb
$9.99 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $12 off and the best price it's been! Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- adjustable brightness and color
- up to 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: KL130
Amazon · 2 wks ago
3rd-Gen Amazon Echo Dot w/ Sengled Color Smart Bulb
$25 $55
free shipping
You'd pay double that at other stores for these bought separately. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Echo Dot:
- better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2
- 4 far-field microphones
- Bulb:
- Choose from over 16 million colors or whites
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Set scenes, change colors or put your lights on a schedule
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Amazon Basics 60W Equivalent Light Bulb 6-Pack
$11 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- uses only 9 watts of energy
- CEC compliant
- non-dimmable
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Sylvania 60W-Equivalent A29 LED Light Bulb 24-Pack
$24 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay $6 more at Wayfair. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-dimmable
- total lifespan up to 11,000 hours
- light output of 800 lumens
- 2700k warm white
- Model: 74765
New
SideDeal · 50 mins ago
Energizer Eveready Silver Alkaline Batteries
110 AAs or 168 AAAs for $29
free shipping
Amazon charges $50 for 144 of these AAA batteries. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code 'DEALNEWSFS".
SideDeal · 6 days ago
Anti-Skid Ice-Traction Cleats
$12 $50
free shipping
That's a savings of $38 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- Unisex
- One pair
- 10 Carbide steel spikes per cleat
- Made of rubber
SideDeal · 3 wks ago
Men's Fleece Sweatpants 3-Pack
$39 $148
free shipping
That's a savings of $109 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In several color assortments (Black/ Charcoal/ Heather Gray pictured).
SideDeal · 2 wks ago
Men's French Terry Jogger Pants
3 for $35 $114
free shipping
That's a savings of $79 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Sign In or Register