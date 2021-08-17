Sengled Dimmable LED Smart Bulb 3-Pack for $15

That's half what you'd pay for this quantity at stores like Amazon or Best Buy. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 800 lumens
- 60-watt equivalent
- Alexa compatible
- requires an Amazon Echo device, or SmartThings, Wink, Hubitat or Sengled Hub
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page to drop the price $4 under our April mention and score a total savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- dimmable
- no Hub required
- 9-watt (60-watt equivalent)
- remote control via smartphone app
- Model: KL125P2
Apply code "HIGHLUMEN" to get the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- 5,000-lumens
- E26 base
Save on smart bulbs, dimmers, smart plugs, and grow lights. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the C by GE A19 Smart Bulb 2-Pack for $16.99 (low by $1).
- Sold by GE Lighting via eBay.
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
Save up to $53, depending on the pack size you choose. Plus, coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping. Shop Now at SideDeal
- You must select the quantity in cart before adding the coupon code.
- 2-Pack for $49 (low by $31)
- 4-Pack for $98 (low by $42)
- 6-Pack for $147 (low by $53)
- Connects to the Ring Bridge to enable smart controls
- Motion-activated notifications and adjust settings with the Ring App
- 80 lumens of brightness with 3500K color temperature
- Pairs with Ring lights, doorbells, and cameras via the Ring Bridge
- Weather-resistant
You'd pay $3 more via other sellers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- You must choose the size in cart (L and XL are only available) before applying the coupon code.
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" yields free shipping, which makes this the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 1 Collapsible trunk organizer
- 1 Insulated tote
- 25-can capacity
- Organizer has 6 pockets and 44-qt. capacity
Sign In or Register