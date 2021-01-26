New
NASA offers you the chance to send your name along with a future Mars mission. It's free to sign up, and your name will be included on a memory card with a yet-to-be determined future Mars lander expected to depart in July of 2026. Shop Now

  • downloadable "Boarding Pass" for Future Mars Mission
