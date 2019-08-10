- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Sencor 1-Liter Electric Kettle in several colors (Green pictured) for $16.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our July mention at $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of small appliances, cookware, and kitchen storage items to $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Rebate expires August 10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Cuisinart EM-200 Programmable 15-bar Espresso Maker in Stainless Steel for $164.10 with free shipping. Opt for no-rush shipping to drop that to a final price of $160.24. That's the best price we could find by $10, although most retailers charge $175 or more. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Bella 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from July at $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
