Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sencor 1-Liter Electric Kettle
$17 $30
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Sencor 1-Liter Electric Kettle in several colors (Green pictured) for $16.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now

Features
  • lid safety lock
  • double-sided water level mark
  • automatic shut-off when boiling
  • removable and washable dirt/scale filter
Details
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Sencor
