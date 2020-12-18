New
Selpic · 34 mins ago
$151 in cart $189
free shipping
That's a $48 savings off list price. Buy Now at Selpic
Tips
- This item is specified as a "Preorder," but no ship date is provided.
Features
- up to 60mm/second print speed
- laser engraving
- 2.4" color touch screen
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/25/2020
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
TomTop · 3 wks ago
Creality Ender 3 3D Printer Kit With 5 Meters Filament
$140 $202
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TTBFDEAL" for a savings of $200 off the list price, making it the best price we could find by $27 for just the 3D printer alone. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Dispatched from US local warehouse.
Features
- reaches 110°
- 180mm/s max speed
- MK-10 extruder system
- resume printing function
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Monoprice Mini Delta 3D Printer
$160 $180
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- heated build plate
- 4.3" x 4.7" build size
- Model: 121666
