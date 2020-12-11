Save on over 550 items including skin care, shoes, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Pop Sonic Men's Zip Electric Shaver for $22.97 (67% off list).
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Shipping is now free on all orders, so you won't incur an extra $7.95 fee on orders under $25. Discounted brands include Ralph Lauren, DKNY, Yves Saint Laurent, and Burberry. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Glam Jasmine Eau de Parfum 1-Oz. Spray for $40.80 ($19 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lifestylebyfocus via eBay.
- 10 lengths of guide comb
- accessories
- carry bag
- Model: 79450
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- This item will be in stock on December 8 but can be ordered now.
- multiple rinseable attachments
- accessory storage bag
- cleaning brush
- trimmer
- Model: MG3750/60
Clip the on page coupon and check out with Subscribe and Save for a low by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on men's sneakers from many name brands including Nike, Cole Haan, adidas, Johnston & Murphy, Born, Vans, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more get free shipping.
Save on pots, pans, spoons, knives, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Leo 3-pc. Non-Stick Fry Pan Set for $59.97 (a low by $15).
Save on over 1,000 women's puffer, quilted, and parka jackets. This deal beats our mention from two weeks ago, which didn't include the extra discount. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Sebby Women's Hooded Puffer Jacket for $29.97 (a low by $2).
- Prices are as marked.
Sign In or Register