Dell Refurbished Store · 35 mins ago
up to $350 off
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store takes up to $350 off select laptops and desktops via coupon code "SAVE$$NOW". Alternatively, take 30% off with no minimum spend via "SAVE30DEAL". Some exclusions apply, including clearance items. Shop Now
- $150 off any laptop or desktop priced $325 or more
- $250 off any laptop or desktop priced $500 or more
- $350 off any laptop or desktop priced $700 or more
- Note: All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Code "SAVE$$NOW"
Code "SAVE30DEAL"
Expires 6/25/2019
Published 35 min ago
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" knocks that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $300 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 day ago
HP Hot Summer Deals
up to 62% off
free shipping
HP takes up to 62% off of a selection of laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and more during HP's Hot Summer Deals Event. Plus, these deals bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
HP Pavilion Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Quad Desktop PC w/ Monitor
$370 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the HP Pavilion Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Quad Desktop PC with 16GB Optane bundled with the HP 24w 23.8" 1080p LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $329 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, Walmart charges $481 for the desktop alone.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 4GB RAM, 16GB Optane memory, & 1TB hard drive
- DVD writer
- VGA & HDMI connections
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 mins ago
Alienware Aurora 9th-Gen i7 8-Core PC w/ 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$1,850 $2,230
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $1,899.99 with free shipping. That's $330 off and the lowest price we could find.
The price now falls to $1849.99 via coupon code "50OFF699". Buy Now
Features
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 wk ago
Refurb Dell Latitude E7250 Laptops
from $249
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E7250 Laptops, with prices starting from $249. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of up to $270. Shop Now
Tips
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
