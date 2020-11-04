Stock up on over 30 dog and cat food varieties. Shop Now at Petco
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save on waffle bites and jerky for your loved one. (Plus, drop the price a little further by checking out via Subscribe & Save.) Shop Now at Amazon
Choose in-store pickup to save extra on climbing trees, beds, litter boxes, food, and more. "And meow-re"? Nope, doesn't work.
Update: The pickup discount is 10% off for some items (it's stated on the product page or in cart). Shop Now at Petco
- If you don't want the extra savings, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Otherwise, it adds $5.99.
Save 50% off first repeat delivery order on dog and cat food from top brands like Blue Buffalo, Halo, Hill's, and more. Shop Now at Petco
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $35 or more ship free.
Save on food for dogs, cats, birds, lizards, and more. For first time orders only, Chewy cuts 30% off a selection of pet food when you select Autoship. Plus, it also stacks with select brands, which get a standard 5% to 10% off via Autoship. That's the best such discount we've seen. Shop Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders over $49 ship free.
- A maximum discount of $30 applies.
- Due to high demand, there may be shipping delays.
Save on 50 aquariums and kits in sizes 5 to 55 gallons. Plus, take an extra 10% off, or 20% off orders over $60, when you opt for in-store pickup (the discount applies in cart). Shop Now at Petco
- If pickup isn't available, shipping adds $5.99 for orders under $35.
- Pictured is the Imagitarium 1.6-Gallon Cylindrical Betta Fish Desktop Tank Kit for $25.64 via pickup ($9 off).
Choose in-store pickup to get this freshwater kit for $15 off list. Buy Now at Petco
- Unavailable for pickup? It's still $9 off list.
- ideal for small tropical fish
- day and night LED lighting options
- internal filtration system
Save on a variety of aquariums with prices starting at $10. Shop Now at Petco
- Pictured is the Aqueon 10-Gallon Standard Glass Aquarium tank for $10 ($10 off).
Save on almost 200 items with cat scratches from $7, toys from $14, beds from $20, and more. Shop Now at Petco
- For orders not placed by pickup, shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
To bag the extra 20% off orders of $60 or more, choose in-store pickup or curbside pickup(10% off applies to any pickup order).
Sign In or Register