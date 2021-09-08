Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
Brush up on a hobby, learn a life skill, or add a certification to your resume for free. Shop Now at Udemy
- over 500 courses in web development, IT & software, personal transformation and productivity, digital marketing, and more.
Toontrack drops a whole range of MIDI packs for EZDrummer, Superior Drummer, EZKeys, and EZBass drop to $23 apiece. Shop Now
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "I started using EZDrummer after watching Devin Townsend write and record a whole song with it (you can look it up on YouTube but it's too sweary for me to link here). I've since started using EZBass too, and they both make playing music in the comfortable, headphoned, judgement-free confines of my home office (read: bedroom) a lot more rewarding."
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
That's $35 less than buying it directly from Instant Immersion. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in German, Italian, and Japanese
- Sold by CyberPCs via eBay
- covers learning the basics, speaking with confidence, holding conversations, and audio lessons
Get a deal on your favorite restaurant and save $82 off list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
- good for dine-in, takeout, or delivery
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at StackSocial
- 17.6-oz. container
- two 42.3-oz. containers
- two 28.2-oz. containers
- two 17.6-oz. containers
StackSocial offers a CuriosityStream 2-Year Subscription for $29.99. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less a month ago. (A 1-year subscription is normally $20.) It includes unlimited content streaming every month.
Apply coupon code "DN20" for the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at StackSocial
- charges up to 3 devices at the same time
- MagSafe & Qi compatible wireless charging
- Apple Watch stand
Sign In or Register