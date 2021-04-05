sponsored
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
from $6
free shipping w/ $50
- Pictured is the Feit Electric A19 E26 LED Bulb Daylight 10-watt (60-watt Equivalence) 10-Pack for $11.99
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Expires 4/16/2021
Costco · 1 wk ago
Feit Electric 60W-Equivalent Wi-Fi Smart Bulb 4-Pack
$20 for members $40
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $49. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
- 800 lumens
- controllable via Alexa & Google Assistant
- color-changing
- Model: OM60/RGBW/CA/AG/4
sansiled.com · 1 mo ago
Sansi 60W LED Corn Light Bulb
$30 $65
free shipping
Apply code "CORNBULB" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- IP65 waterproof outdoor bulb
- E26 screw base
- 6,000-lumens
Amazon · 2 wks ago
AmazonBasics 75W-Equivalent A19 LED Light Bulb 16-Pack
$34 $40
free shipping
That's a savings of $6 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- dimmable
- 10,000-hour lifespan
- Model: FG-03839
sansiled.com · 1 mo ago
Sansi 10W WiFi LED Bulb 2-Pack
$15 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "RGBBULB" to get $13 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- app control
- 16 million colors
- IP20 waterproof
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: C21BB-TE26-10W-RGB
Ace Hardware · 3 days ago
Ace Hardware Clearance Sale
Shop over 160 discounted items
free shipping w/ $50
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Ace Hardware · 3 days ago
Sales and Specials at Ace Hardware
Save now
free shipping w/ $50
Shop over 180 items including wasp and hornet killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, bird feeders from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Suncast Hosemobile 175-foot. Wheeled Hose Cart for $29.99 ($2 off list).
Ace Hardware · 14 hrs ago
Stanley Super Wonder Bar 15" Pry Bar
$4.99 $17
pickup
It's $4 under what you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.42 shipping charge.
- forged, high-carbon steel
- arched center
- Model: 55-525
Ace Hardware · 1 day ago
Ace Hardware 11-Piece Assorted 8" Multi-Bit Driver
$7.99 $15
pickup
That's a savings of $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- interchangeable blades
- heat-treated bits
- cushion-grip handle
- Model: K5012
