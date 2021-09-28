Shop discounts on air purifiers, headphones, massage guns, speakers, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% by applying coupon code "PRODUCTECH-LOVE". Shop Now at eBay
- There is a $50 maximum discount.
- Pictured are the TREBLAB XR500 Waterproof Bluetooth Headphones 2-Pack for $47.67 after code ($12 under what you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
Save on 19 final sale open box offerings with prices from $4.99. Shop Now at Tile
- Pictured is the Open-Box Tile Mate (2020) 1-Pack for $14.99 ($10 below what you'll pay for factory-sealed elsewhere).
Save up to $96 on watch cameras, security cameras, Smart clocks, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $29.99 (Home Depot charges $20 more).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $45. Pickup may also be available.
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That's $35 under our August open-box mention and the lowest price we've seen for an open-box or new pair. (It's the best deal today for new ones by $66.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- An Apple warranty of at least 60 days applies.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Sign In or Register