Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Seiko Men's Neo Classic Perpetual Chronograph Watch
$110 w/ $22 in Rakuten points
free shipping

AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Seiko Men's Neo Classic Perpetual Chronograph Watch for $137.24. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $109.79. Plus, you'll receive $21.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $15 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $43. Buy Now

Features
  • Japanese quartz movement
  • stainless steel case and leather strap
  • two sub-dials and day dial
  • scratch-resistant Hardlex crystal
  • Model: SPC131
Details
Comments
  • Code "APPAREL20"
  • Expires 8/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
