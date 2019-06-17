New
Macy's · 53 mins ago
Seiko Men's Coutura Perpetual Chronograph Solar Watch
$198 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Seiko Men's Coutura Perpetual Chronograph Solar Watch for $247.50. Coupon code "DAD" cuts that to $198. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $91. Deal ends June 16. Buy Now
Features
  • stainless steel case and bracelet
  • quartz movement
  • three subdials
  • date display
  • water resistance to 330 feet
  • Code "DAD"
  • Expires 6/17/2019
