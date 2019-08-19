New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Seiki 70" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$600 $800
free shipping

Walmart offers the Seiki 69.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $599.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $40 less in February. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, YouTube, Vudu, more)
  • 2 USB ports
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: SC-70UK850N
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
