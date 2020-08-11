New
Segway · 1 hr ago
Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter
$380 $400
free shipping

Apply coupon code "WELCOME20" to save $109 over the next best price we found in any color. Buy Now at Segway

  • In Red at this price.
Features
  • mobile app with anti-theft function, speed limit and adjustment, & vehicle self-diagnose
  • dual 400W motors for a max speed of 10 mph
  • weighs just 28 lbs. and supports up to 220 lbs.
  • knee control bar for steering and easy lifting
  • runs up to 13.7 miles on full charge
  • climbs slopes up to 15°
  • Code "WELCOME20"
  • Published 1 hr ago
