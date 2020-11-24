Click the "Subscribe Now" prompt to have a $20 off coupon sent to your inbox. Once that's applied, this drops to its best ever price – a $50 low in any color, and $10 under our Prime Day mention. Buy Now at Segway
- In Red.
- mobile app with anti-theft function, speed limit and adjustment & vehicle self-diagnose
- dual 400W motors for a max speed of 10 mph
- weighs just 28 lbs. and supports up to 220 lbs.
- knee control bar for steering and easy lifting
- runs up to 13.7 miles on full charge
- climbs slopes up to 15°
Published 39 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- top speed of 12mph
- IP54 waterproof protection
- supports up to 220-lbs
- runs up to 45 minutes per charge
- Model: W1
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on November 24, however it can be ordered now at this price.
- USB port
- dual alarms
- DST on/off switch
- 12/24 hour manual set time display
- displays indoor temperature and humidity
- adjustable days and adjustable snooze duration time
- Model: 602-247
That's at least $11 less than other stores charge, such as Newegg. Buy Now at Amazon
- cylindrical thermometer and barometer set
- features the world globe etched in the glass
- mounted on a wood base
- approximately 8" long and 8" high
- Model: 00795A2
That's a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.4" LED display
- high or low brightness levels
- repeating snooze function
- AC powered with battery backup
- Model: AB30
It's $159 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Range up to 13. 7 miles and speed up to 10mph
- can accommodate riders from 4’3”to 6’5” tall
- Max load of 220 lbs.
- Max slope of 15°
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Foldable for carrying onto public transportation or car trunk
- 250W motor
- up to 12.4 mph top speed
- up to 12.4 miles range
- weighs 25 lbs.
- Recommended age and height is 14+ and 3'11"+
- Model: ES1L
That's a $140 low and tied with the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 800W of power
- 19 mph top speed
- range up to 28 miles
- one-touch folding system
- Model: ES4
Clip the on-page coupon and save $150 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- front and rear LED lights
- retractable handlebar
- 12.4 mph max speed
- 9.3 mile max range
- weighs 23.2-lbs.
- folds to 8.7" tall
- 15% max slope
- 4 riding modes
- cruise control
- IPX4 rating
- Model: AA.00.0001.49
