That's $288 less than buying these separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in White.
- the GoKart attaches to the scooter
- GoKart features a handbrake and brake pedal, steering ratio of 2. 1: 1, and adjustable frame length
- scooter features a 10mph top speed, 10.5" pneumatic tires, and Segway App integration for anti-theft, speed limiting, and more
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
I'ts $30 less than buying it from Segway directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- 300W motor
- lightweight
- one-click folding system
- front and rear wheel shock absorbers
- Model: 40.02.0000.60
Save on a wide selection of items including video games from $10, apparel from $11, home items from $15, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
LEGO Friends Pods, keychains, figures, and accessories are priced as low as $2. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, or get it free with orders of $35 or more.
That's a savings of $80 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green.
- height adjustable handlebar
- thumb control throttle
- lever activated disc brake
- 100-watt DC motor
- speed up to 10mph
- Model: 646089
That's $17 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $17 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- recommended for ages 8+
- in-app controllers
- Force mode
- self-navigation function
- Model: 680-0011
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on soundbars, speakers, receivers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.49 shipping charge. Many items ship for free.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Sign In or Register