They're not shoes, and they don't exactly hover, but it's $100 less than you'd pay at Amazon. (This price is also tied with our Black Friday mention.) Buy Now at UntilGone
- Note: you'll need to remove the insurance add-on in cart to get this price.
- runs up to 45 minutes per charge
- supports up to 220-lbs
- IP54 waterproof protection
- top speed of 12mph
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
It's hard to find another such key chain with this range of features and it's currently $15 off list. Buy Now at HSN
- digital tire gauge
- emergency glass breaker
- seatbelt cutter
- emergency whistle
- flashing red LED and a white LED flashlight
Apply coupon code "MITBWM10" for a savings of $2. Buy Now at MiniInTheBox
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Uncheck "add shipping insurance to your order" at checkout to avoid the 69-cent fee.
- 360° rotation
- speed adjustable
- LED lights
- USB rechargeable
That's about $6 less than most other sellers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Atomic self setting time & date
- Auto daylight savings
- Crescendo alarm
- Blue LED backlight
- Model: 617-1280
Save $6 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- measurements update every 10 seconds
- uses 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- manual calibration option
- air comfort indicator
- magnetic backing
- Model: 01083
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- modular w/ magnetic edges
Coupon code "624STR" gets this price and is the best deal we could find by $18. Buy Now at UntilGone
- measures 34.5" x 7" x 38.5"
- paper holder
- one fixed shelf and two adjustable shelves behind each side cabinet
Coupon code "155MNI" drops it to $335 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's only $10 over our Black Friday mention, which was the lowest we've seen. It's $120 off list and the best price we could find right now. Buy Now at Amazon
- Discount appears at checkout.
- up to 800W of power
- 19 mph top speed
- range up to 28 miles
- one-touch folding system
- Model: ES4
The price drops in cart to the best deal we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- Target ties this price in cart.
- mobile app with anti-theft function, speed limit and adjustment, & vehicle self-diagnose
- dual 400W motors for a max speed of 10 mph
- weighs just 28 lbs. and supports up to 220 lbs.
- knee control bar for steering and easy lifting
- runs up to 13.7 miles on full charge
- climbs slopes up to 15°
- Model: N3M240
It's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Amazon
- Target offers the same price.
- 300W motor
- lightweight
- one-click folding system
- front and rear wheel shock absorbers
- Model: 40.02.0000.60
