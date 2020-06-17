New
Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Smart Self-Balancing Hover Skates
$300 $500
They're not shoes, and they don't exactly hover, but it's $100 less than you'd pay at Amazon. (This price is also tied with our Black Friday mention.) Buy Now at UntilGone

  • Note: you'll need to remove the insurance add-on in cart to get this price.
  • runs up to 45 minutes per charge
  • supports up to 220-lbs
  • IP54 waterproof protection
  • top speed of 12mph
