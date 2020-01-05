Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 34 mins ago
Segway MiniPro Self-Balancing Transporter
$299 $550
free shipping

Best price we've seen and a low now by $91. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • top speeds of 10 mph
  • up to 14 miles on a full charge
  • app via Bluetooth to get remote control operation
  • anti-theft alarm
  • speed control
  • customizable lights
  • Model: 98882-00001
