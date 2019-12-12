Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Segway MiniPro Self-Balancing Transporter
$299 $499
free shipping

That's the best we've seen and the lowest price we could find by $91 today. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Top speeds of 10 mph
  • Up to 14 miles on a full charge
  • App via Bluetooth to get remote control operation
  • Anti-theft alarm
  • Speed control
  • Customizable lights
  • Model: 98882-00001
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
