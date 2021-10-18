New
Segway · 16 mins ago
$180 $280
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $50, a $58 drop from our mention in May, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Segway
Features
- shock absorbing tires
- adjustable seat
- aluminum construction
- dual front and rear brakes
- fully enclosed bike chain
Details
Comments
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
Hiland 700C Hybrid Bike
$200 $260
free shipping
It's $60 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Hiland-US via Amazon.
- In several colors (Grey pictured).
Features
- 20" steel frame
- Shimano TY21 7-speed drivetrain
- ergonomic seat and grips
The House · 1 mo ago
Men's Bikes at The House
up to 50% off
shipping from $24.95
Save on a variety of eBikes, road bikes, BMX, and more. Plus, get up to 76% off bike accessories and clothing. Shop Now at The House
Tips
- Pictured is the Fuji Cross 1.1 Bike for $2159.95 (28% off).
imacwheel.com/ Aukey International Limited · 1 day ago
Macwheel 16" Folding Electric Bike
$450 $600
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BP95Y" for a savings of $150. Buy Now at imacwheel.com/ Aukey International Limited
Features
- 36-volt 7.5Ah lithium-ion battery
- 15.5mph max speed
- 250-watt motor
- LCD display
- Model: LNE-16
Amazon · 5 days ago
BalanceFrom Magnetic Bike Trainer Stand
$35 $60
free shipping
Turn your bicycle into a stationary bike with this stand that is a $12 drop from our August mention, the best price we've seen, and a low today by $43. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- quick release clamps
- 8 resistance settings
- front wheel riser block
- fits any road or mountain bike with a 26-28" or 700C wheel
- Model: BF-Biketrainer
Amazon · 3 days ago
Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Kick Scooter
$425 $550
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, although most stores charge $550. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- IPX5 water resistant
- 9" dual density tires
- built-in front LED lights
- 3 riding modes
- 12.4 MPH max speed
- 300W brushless motor
Sign In or Register