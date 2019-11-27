Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's $9 under our September mention, $129 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on a variety of toys, from action figures and craft kits to puzzles and RC toys, with prices starting at $2.35 after savings. Shop Now at Target
Save on Fingerlings, Hatchimals, Calico Critters, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
It also gets you 50 cents off all 16-oz. holiday beverage purchases through January 6. Shop Now
That's a saving of $19. Buy Now
More than two million pounds of poultry products have been recalled by Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. due to potential contamination with metal.
Affected items were produced between October 21, 2019 and November 4, 2019 and include ready-to-cook items in institutions in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania, including restaurants, schools, hospitals, and distributors.
While there are no reported injuries, the USDA has classified the recall as Class I, meaning there is a reasonable probability of serious health consequences or death. Shop Now
It's tied with our Prime Day mention and a low today by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register