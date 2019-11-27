Open Offer in New Tab
Segway ES4 Ninebot Folding Electric KickScooter
$640 $769
free shipping

That's $9 under our September mention, $129 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Segway Direct.
  • Amazon charges $10 more, but most stores have it for $769.
Features
  • up to 800W of power
  • 19 mph top speed
  • range up to 28 miles
  • one-touch folding system
  • Model: ES4
