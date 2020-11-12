Clip the $200 on page coupon to drop the price to $80 below our mention from August and the best price we could find now by $199. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- one-step folding
- handles grades up to 10%
- double braking
- built-in front LED lights, rear brake light, customizable LED ambient lights
- speedometer
- 15mph max speed
- 700W motor
Stock up on any gift you may want, from toys, clothing, watches, and electronics, to pet items and foodie bits. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $169.99 (low by $30).
Target Circle members save $48. Buy Now at Target
- Sign in and add this Target Circle offer to get this deal.
- 200W motor
- 36V battery w/ 12.5-mile range
- LED display
- solid rubber tires
That's $50 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $100.) Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- classic gaming table design
- real-feel arcade controls
- coinless
Save 58% off the list price with coupon code "V5DHAGDH". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Temitoys via Amazon.
- steam locomotive engine, passenger coach, cargo car, and track
- uses 4 AA batteries (not included)
- realistic train sound
- light-up LED lights
- for ages 3+
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $10 under last month's mention and a savings of $350 off list. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in several colors (Cosmic Gray pictured).
- Exynos 990 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.2" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X display
- GSM / 4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
- 10MP front camera; 12MP rear, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide
- Model: SM-G980FD
That's the best price we could find by $50, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
