Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sega Genesis Mini Console
preorders for $80
free shipping

Walmart continues to offer preorders of the Sega Genesis Mini Console for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and list price for this highly anticipated replica console. Buy Now

  • It's expected to be released on or about September 19
  • Amazon, Best Buy, and Game Stop all match this preorder price
Features
  • 40 legendary games such as Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Space Harrier 2, Shining Force, Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, and more
  • Published 1 hr ago
