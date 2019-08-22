Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart continues to offer preorders of the Sega Genesis Mini Console for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and list price for this highly anticipated replica console. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of Flashback Blast! Retro Gaming Systems to $6.50, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup as available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now
ANTOnline via eBay offers the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console bundled with NBA 2K19 for Xbox One and an extra Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller for $214.99 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find by $45 from another ANTOnline storefront. Buy Now
ANTOnline via eBay offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $334 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31, although we saw it for $5 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console for $279.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll get $41.85 in Rakuten Super Points. After the credit, it's the best price we've seen for it since Black Friday week last year; Amazon had a bundle offer with two games for $250 on Prime Day. Deal ends August 23. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
