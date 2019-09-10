New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Sega Genesis Flashback System
$50 $80
free shipping

That is the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw it for $2 less in our April mention. Buy Now

Tips
  • sold by AntOnline via eBay
Features
  • 85 built-in games (not all Genesis originals)
  • two wireless controllers
  • two built-in controller ports (for original wired Genesis controllers)
  • HDMI cable (for 720p HDMI output)
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Consoles eBay Sega
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
shadowstitch
Don't be fooled into thinking this is the same as the upcoming Sega Genesis Mini.
1 hr 1 min ago