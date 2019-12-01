Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 10 mins ago
Sedona Victoria 12" Cast Iron Skillet
$8 after rebate $20
pickup at Macy's

Thanks to the rebate, that's the lowest price we could find by $13. (It's also a great deal on a 12" cast iron skillet.) Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • Pre-seasoned
  • Helper handle
  • Hand wash
  • Expires 12/1/2019
