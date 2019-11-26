Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's
Sedona Stainless Steel 8-Quart Covered Stockpot
$8 after rebate $20
pickup at Macy's

That's a savings of $52 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • stainless steel with encapsulated impact bottom
  • riveted stainless steel handles
  • glass lid with steam escape vent
  • oven safe to 400°F
  • dishwasher safe
  • Expires 11/26/2019
