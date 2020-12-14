New
Macy's · 49 mins ago
Sedona Stainless Steel 8-Quart Covered Casserole
$20 $60
free shipping w/ $25

That's $40 under the list price and a great price for a stock-pot this size with a lid (you'd pay at least $10 more for a similar item elsewhere). Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or pad your order over $25 to get free shipping.
  • encapsulated impact bottom
  • riveted stainless steel handles
  • glass lid with steam escape vent
  • dishwasher safe
  • Expires 12/18/2020
