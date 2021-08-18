Sedona Stainless Steel 8-Quart Covered Casserole for $10

That's $8 under our February mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this pot. Plus, you'd pay at least $30 more for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $25 get free shipping.)
- encapsulated impact bottom
- riveted stainless steel handles
- glass lid with steam escape vent
- dishwasher safe
Save on cookware, bakeware, cutlery, small appliances and more, from brands such as Staub, Wusthof, Demeyere, Zwilling, and Le Creuset. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Qt. Sauteuse Oven for $179.95 (most major stores charge $186 or more).
Save on a selection of factory seconds of some of the best cookware made. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
Save $70 off list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Spend $49 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge.
- 1- & 2-qt. covered saucepans
- 5-qt. covered dutch oven
- 8" & 10" frying pans
- 3 vented lids
That's $14 less than you'd pay for it shipped directly from Wilton and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Not going to lie, I wondered what sort of wizardry would explain how this covers all the letters of the alphabet, but was relieved after looking at the fourth product image.
- non-stick
- inserts nest in pan
- pan measures 9.56" x 15.25" x 2.27"
- can bake cakes of all 26 letters of the alphabet or any numbers from 0-9 using the included inserts
- Model: 2105-0801
Accessories start at $9, shirts at $25, and pants at $30. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Performance Dress Shirt for $24.93 (about half what you'd pay elsewhere.)
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
That's $65 off list and a great price for a pair of slacks. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Get free shipping with orders of $25 or more; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Shop over 22,000 discounted items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Graphix Classic Stainless Steel 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $99.99 ($60 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping; otherwise opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
It's $74 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in Orange Tea or Surf
- Pad a few cents to over $25 to bag free shipping,
- you can search "12360767" to view it in Forged Iron.
