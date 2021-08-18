Sedona Stainless Steel 8-Quart Covered Casserole for $10
Macy's · 50 mins ago
Sedona Stainless Steel 8-Quart Covered Casserole
$9.99 $60
pickup

That's $8 under our February mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this pot. Plus, you'd pay at least $30 more for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $25 get free shipping.)
  • encapsulated impact bottom
  • riveted stainless steel handles
  • glass lid with steam escape vent
  • dishwasher safe
