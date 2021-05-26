Sedona Pro 12" Cast Iron Skillet for $17
Macy's · 20 mins ago
Sedona Pro 12" Cast Iron Skillet
$17 $20
Apply coupon code "MEMDAY" to put it at the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
  • dual spouts
  • pre-seasoned
  • oven, broiler, campfire, and barbecue safe up to 500 degrees
  • Code "MEMDAY"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 20 min ago
