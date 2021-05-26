Sedona Pro 12" Cast Iron Skillet for $17

Apply coupon code "MEMDAY" to put it at the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- dual spouts
- pre-seasoned
- oven, broiler, campfire, and barbecue safe up to 500 degrees
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- loop handle
- safe to use with induction cooker, gas stove, or electric stove
- Model: TWG-32
It's a low by $4, although it's $25 or more shipped from most retailers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- lightweight carbon steel
- wooden handle
- non-stick interior
- hand wash only
- Model: 985100951M
It's an efficient and portable solution for camping outdoors. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Shipping adds $7.49 or orders of $39 or more ship for free.
- aluminum
- includes 2 pots and 2 pans
- Model: APG-CK05
Find savings on over 400 items, including cookware, dinnerware, flatware, and kitchen accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping is free on $89+, otherwise it adds a $7.95 fee.
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Starter Cookware 5-Piece Set for $89.97 ($160 off).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Save on over 71,000 items for your home, with discounts starting at 20% and most items marked half off or more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversize shipping fees may apply.
- Pictured is the Kathan Outdoor Aluminum 7-Piece Dining Set for $3,179 ($3,620 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save up to 60% on clothing and home goods. Plus, apply code "MEMDAY" for an extra 20% off select sale & clearance clothing, accessories, and jewelry. Shop Now at Macy's
- Extra 10% off select sale & clearance rugs and small appliances via "MEMDAY".
- Extra 15% off select sale & clearance coats, dresses, lingerie, suits, swim for her, watches, shoes, luggage, and home items via "MEMDAY".
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get free shipping on order of $25 or more.
