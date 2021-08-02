Sedona Pro 12" Cast Iron Skillet for $16
Macy's · 40 mins ago
Sedona Pro 12" Cast Iron Skillet
$16 $70
pickup

That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
  • dual spouts pre-seasoned oven, broiler, campfire, and barbecue safe up to 500 degrees
  • Expires 8/9/2021
    Published 40 min ago
