Macy's · 33 mins ago
Sedona Mini Dutch Oven 2-Pack
$8 after rebate $40
pickup at Macy's

That's $32 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Redeem this $12 mail-in rebate to get this price.
  • In-store pickup dodges the $10.95 shipping fee, or pad your order to $25 (before rebate) to bag free shipping.
  • Cast-iron
  • Oven-safe to 400°F
