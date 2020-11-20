That's a savings of $30. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- each measures 5" x 4" x 3"
- 9-oz. capacity each
- oven safe to 400°F
- hand wash only
-
Expires 11/29/2020
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on a selection of what is widely accepted as the best cookware on the planet. Prices start at just $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling 1.7-Quart Tea Kettle for $74.95 (most charge $100)
Macy's brand pots and pans are between $15 and $25, accessories start at $9, Cuisinart items start at $24, Le Creuset starts at $75. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 will apply.
- Pictured is the T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $14.99 ($45 off).
We're all finding ourselves in the kitchen more these days, and with prices starting at $20, it's a great time to upgrade your cookware. Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Apply code "FALL" on orders over $200 to get a free set of Heritage Petite Pie Dishes.
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Prefer non-stick? Search "2912732" to find this option for the same price.
- 1.5- and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids
- 5-quart stockpot with lid
- 9.5" sauté pan with lid
- 8" fry pan
- flower steamer
- large spoon, slotted turner, & pasta server
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
- Search "6593598" for camo print.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
Save on over 500 men's and women's watches from brands like Michael Kors, Coach, Citizen, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Bulova Men's Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch for $144 (51% off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Stack coupon code "SCORE" to take 10% to 15% off discounted items storewide. Shop Now at Macy's
- Of note, the coupon doesn't apply to Black Friday or limited-time specials.
- Pictured is the INC International Men's Faux Leather Moto Coat, for $62.16 after the coupon above. ($53 off)
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee (or bag free shipping on orders over $25).
Sign In or Register