New
Macy's · 32 mins ago
Sedona Mini Dutch Oven 2-Pack
$10 $40
free shipping w/ $25

That's a savings of $30. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Features
  • each measures 5" x 4" x 3"
  • 9-oz. capacity each
  • oven safe to 400°F
  • hand wash only
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cookware Macy's Sedona
Black Friday Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register