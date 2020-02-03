Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Sedona Kitchen-In-A-Box 64-Piece Cookware & Food Storage Set
$51 $64
free shipping

It's $3 under last week's mention, $109 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "YAY" to drop the price to $51.19.
Features
  • 8-Piece Cookware Set
  • 24-Piece Plastic Storage Set
  • 6-Piece Kitchen Tool Set
  • 4-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set
  • 5 Plastic Measuring Cups and 5 Plastic Measuring Spoons
  • 3-Piece Plastic Cutting Board Set
  • Set of 2 Carbon Steel Nonstick Baking Sheets
  • Set of 2 Silicone Pot Holders
  • Set of 4 Bag Clips
  • 1 1000ml Measuring Cup
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "YAY"
  • Expires 2/3/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Sedona
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register