Macy's · 1 hr ago
Sedona Kitchen-In-A-Box 64-Piece Cookware & Food Storage Set
$48 $60
It's $112 off list and tied as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Apply coupon code "PREVIEW" to drop the price to $47.99.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • 8-Piece Cookware Set
  • 24-Piece Plastic Storage Set
  • 6-Piece Kitchen Tool Set
  • 4-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set
  • measuring cups, measuring spoons, cutting boards, pot holders, and baking sheets
  • Code "PREVIEW"
  • Expires 3/10/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
