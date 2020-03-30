Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 33 mins ago
Sedona Kitchen-In-A-Box 64-Piece Cookware & Food Storage Set
$45 $60
free shipping

That's $115 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Code "VIP" gets this price.
Features
  • 8-Piece Cookware Set
  • 24-Piece Plastic Storage Set
  • 6-Piece Kitchen Tool Set
  • 4-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set
  • measuring cups, measuring spoons, cutting boards, pot holders, and baking sheets
  • Code "VIP"
  • Expires 3/30/2020
    Published 33 min ago
