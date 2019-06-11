New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Sedona Cast Iron Bacon Press and 10" Square Grill Set
$14 $40
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Sedona Cast Iron Bacon Press and 10" Square Grill Set for $19.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" drops it to $13.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $26 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
  • Pre-seasoned
  • Grill measures approximately 10.25" in diameter
  • Oven-safe to 500° F
  • Bacon press features a wood handle
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 6/11/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Sedona
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register