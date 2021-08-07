Sedona Cast Iron 2-Piece Mini Skillet & Griddle Set for $9

That's a buck under our June mention, a savings of $21 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- 6" round mini skillet
- 6" square mini griddle
- pre-seasoned
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- dual spouts pre-seasoned oven, broiler, campfire, and barbecue safe up to 500 degrees
Save on cookware, bakeware, cutlery, small appliances and more, from brands such as Staub, Wusthof, Demeyere, Zwilling, and Le Creuset. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Qt. Sauteuse Oven for $179.95 (most major stores charge $186 or more).
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Black.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- oven safe up to 350°
- comfort-grip handles
- includes 8", 9.5", & 12" skillets
It's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- made from all natural clay material free from lead, cadmium, or fillers
- microwave- and oven-safe up to 500 degrees F
- measures 14.4" x 10.5" x 7"
- Model: 99600
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pre-seasoned
- Model: CCW-800
Save on everything from towels starting from $2, pillows from $7, curtains from $7, dresses from $11, women's shoes from $13, men's suit separates from $40, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Nautica Men's Modern-Fit Bi-Stretch Suit for $99.99 ($295 off).
Save on clothing, accessories, home items, and more. (Certain products drop via coupon codes listed on their product pages.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Save on over 20 small appliances, including air fryers, toaster ovens, mixers, coffee makers, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping is free for orders over $25; Or, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Black & Decker Crisp and Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $63.99 (low by $6).
Apply coupon code "BTS" to drop this to $2 under what you'd pay direct from Corelle. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- holds 16-oz.
- dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and pre-heated oven safe
