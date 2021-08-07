Sedona Cast Iron 2-Piece Mini Skillet & Griddle Set for $9
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Sedona Cast Iron 2-Piece Mini Skillet & Griddle Set
$8.99 $30
pickup

That's a buck under our June mention, a savings of $21 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Features
  • 6" round mini skillet
  • 6" square mini griddle
  • pre-seasoned
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cookware Macy's Sedona
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register