Sedona Cast Iron 2-Piece Mini Skillet & Griddle Set for $10

- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- 6" round mini skillet
- 6" square mini griddle
- pre-seasoned
Expires 6/23/2021
Published 11 min ago
Amazon cooks up hot savings on notable brands Zojirushi, USA Pan, KRUPS, Anchor Hocking, Lodge, and more, encompassing small appliances, storage solutions, cookware, travelware, and stemware galore with savings of up to 32% off. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Hamilton Beach 6-Slice Countertop Toaster Oven for $46.99 ($23 off).
Prime members save up to 44% on select utensils, scales, pans, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener for $9.79 ($4 low).
Father's Day is just around the corner. Home Depot has discounted 1,000s of items just for Dad, so you'll be sure to find something that he'll love, whether it's tools, a grill, a small appliance, or that recliner you know he's been eying. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Oversize items may incur additional fees. Many items under $45 also receive free shipping, as marked.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 18V Li-ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $499 ($500 off list).
Save on coffee machines, air fryers, toasters, bakeware and cookware, blenders, and more, with up to 57% off. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine for $170.29 (low by $69).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Almost 50,000 items are discounted at least 40% off - including men's, women's, and kids' apparel, small kitchen appliances, handbags, shoes, and watches. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders of $25 or more ship free; alternatively, opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
