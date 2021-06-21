Sedona Cast Iron 2-Piece Mini Skillet & Griddle Set for $10
New
Macy's · 11 mins ago
Sedona Cast Iron 2-Piece Mini Skillet & Griddle Set
$9.99 $30
pickup

It's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Features
  • 6" round mini skillet
  • 6" square mini griddle
  • pre-seasoned
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/23/2021
    Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Sedona
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register