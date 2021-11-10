That is a savings of $24. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- aluminum
- soft-grip handle
- hand wash
Expires 11/28/2021
It's 70% off for a $35 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
- tempered glass lid with steam vent
- stainless steel steam tray
- oven-safe to 400°F
- dishwasher safe
That is a savings of $12. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- aluminum pan and lid
- hand wash
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Macy's
- Includes an 8" frypan, 12" frypan, 1.5-qt. saucepan w/ lid, 2.5-qt. saucepan, and lid 6-qt. stockpot w/ lid
With over 170 items to choose from, prices start from $16 and include tagines, steamers, skillets, woks, saucepans, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
- Pictured is the All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets 8" and 10" Set for $69.96 (low by $17).
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- This pan is uncoated and will darken and develop a custom patina the more it's seasoned.
- measures 23.5" x 12" x 5.5"
- 1.5mm gauge carbon steel
- removable solid birchwood handle
- Model: J21-9979
You'd pay $50 for it elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Safe for use up to 700 degrees F
- Oversized handles
- Dishwasher safe
Save on clothing, shoes, luggage, jewelry, small appliances, seasonal decorations, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Save on Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein Men's 3pc. Eternity Gift Set for $50.25 ($89 off)
This is an unusual low for a Guess dress; Nordstrom charges $98. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Bleached Blue Multi.
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Save on almost 100 styles of men's boots, and nearly all of them get free shipping. Shop Now at Macy's
- Madden Men's Baillo Combat Boots pictured for $54 ($36 off).
It's $33 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- stackable layers to cook a variety of foods at one time
- sustainable bamboo wood
