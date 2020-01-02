Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 56 mins ago
Sedona 4-Quart Hard Adonized Aluminum 3-Piece Multicooker
$15 $50
pickup at Macy's

It's $35 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.)
Features
  • includes a 4-quart pot, lid, and steam tray insert
  • non-stick interior
  • riveted handles
  • tempered glass lid with steam vent
  • stainless steel steam tray
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/2/2020
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Sedona
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register