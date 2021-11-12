This is a $17 low today and $2 less than we saw it in September. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
- each measures 5" x 4" x 3" and holds 9-oz.
- oven-safe to 400°F
- pre-seasoned
-
Expires 11/23/2021
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That is a savings of $24. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- aluminum
- soft-grip handle
- hand wash
With over 170 items to choose from, prices start from $16 and include tagines, steamers, skillets, woks, saucepans, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
- Pictured is the All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets 8" and 10" Set for $69.96 (low by $17).
You'd pay $50 for it elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Safe for use up to 700 degrees F
- Oversized handles
- Dishwasher safe
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping, or pad your order a couple of bucks to get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- induction safe
- pour spout on sides
- includes 8", 10.5", 12" skillets
- pre-seasoned w/ natural plant oil
You'd pay $12 more from Lodge direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- pre-seasoned
- compatible with induction cooktops
- made in the USA
- Model: L9MWPLT
Gain huge discounts on clothing, shoes, luggage, jewelry, small appliances, seasonal decorations, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
Save on over a dozen kitchen conveniences from Bella, Art & Cook, Hamilton Beach, and more, all for $10 or less. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Bella 5-Cup Drip Coffeemaker for $9.99 ($19 off).
Take up to $35 off pullovers, joggers, and jackets. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Sun + Stone Men's Full-Zip Sherpa Fleece Jacket for $19.99 ($30 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Find savings on bed and bath, kitchen items, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping, although large items and furniture may incur a shipping fee. (See item pages for details.)
- Pictured is the Tools of the Trade Nonstick Roaster & Rack for $8.99 ($11 off).
It's $33 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- stackable layers to cook a variety of foods at one time
- sustainable bamboo wood
Sign In or Register