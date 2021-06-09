Sedona 2-Piece Aluminum Fry Pans for $10
New
Macy's · 43 mins ago
Sedona 2-Piece Aluminum Fry Pans
$9.99 $40
pickup

Save 75% off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • includes 7" and 9" saute/fry pan
  • nonstick
  • dishwasher safe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/15/2021
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cookware Macy's Sedona
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register