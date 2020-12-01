New
This car charger, which also features a seatbelt cutter and window breaker, is $14 off. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 12V cigarette lighter charger
- 2400mAh USB charging port
- 1000mAh USB charging port
Samsung · 1 wk ago
Samsung UV Sanitizer and Qi Wireless Charger
$40 $50
free shipping
That's $10 off the list price and a significant discount on a fairly recently announced item. Buy Now at Samsung
Features
- USB Type-C charging port
- 10 minute sanitization process
- UV-C light purports to kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria
- compatible with the latest iOS and Android devices that support wireless charging
- Model: GP-TOU020SACWU
joytutus.com · 1 wk ago
Joytutus 15W Qi Wireless Car Charger
$20 $42
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFFJT21" to save $22 off the list price. Buy Now at joytutus.com
Features
- vent clip
- 360° rotation
- magnetic suction charging head
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Yw Yuwiss Wireless Charging Stand
$8 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "W6WTVN3S" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in White, Black, and Rose Gold (White pictured).
- Sold by Yuwiss Store via Amazon.
Features
- temperature control, over-current protection, and over-voltage protection
- 5-, 7.5-, and 10-watt charging modes
- works with cases up to 5mm
- Qi enabled and UL certified
- Model: Z23
Walmart · 3 days ago
Kootion 61W USB Type-C Wall Charger
$14 $53
free shipping
It's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold by Kexin Technology via Walmart.
Features
- USB PD 3.0
- overheating and short circuit protection
13 Deals · 3 wks ago
Polar Fleece Men's Gloves 3-Pack
$6 $18
free shipping
If that's not enough, you can also get 6 pairs for $10. Buy Now at 13 Deals
13 Deals · 5 days ago
Exercise Mobility Kit
$19 $60
free shipping
It's $41 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- Includes a high density foam roller, spiky ball, muscle roller stick, and carrying / storage bag
