It's $6 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "This is one of my favorite brands of sleep and lounge wear. These lounge dresses are super soft and very comfortable. I have several and plan on ordering more with this discount."
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Apply coupon code "60H5MV9O" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Dusty Rose pictured).
- Silver Grey in Small is $10.97 after code and select size/color options are $12.99 after code.
- Sold by Sioro via Amazon.
Apply coupon code "E4JYZS6G" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Shusimeng via Amazon.
Apply coupon code "OG8FF26X" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Avocado pictured).
- Sold by Finwanlo via Amazon.
Apply coupon code "ZNP8AKCM" to save $14, making this a buck below our mention from last month. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Sold by Shusimeng via Amazon.
Shop a wide selection of items including home items, electronics, clothing, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
It's $79 under the best price we could find for a new unit. It's also $71 under our March mention of a refurbished unit. (This one is new.) Buy Now at Walmart
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90LV000DUS
That's less than a buck per container. (You'd pay at least $12 for just a 2-pack at most stores.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Stock varies by ZIP.
- clear base; titanium lid
- Model: 1862-83
That's the best price we could find by about $16. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12,000 BTUs
- quick and easy ignition
- Low to high-temperature settings
- powder coated griddle base
- stainless-steel H-style burner
Sign In or Register