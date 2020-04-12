Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's worth your while spending at least $35 to get your order shipped free, so stock up on furniture, electronics, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
There are huge discounts within. Women's tops start at $4, bedding sheet sets start at $14, and men's shoes are priced as low as $23. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Need help staying busy during self isolation? Save on a variety of clearance and open-box items that can help fill your time while saving some green. Shop Now at Best Buy
A great way to keep in touch with loved ones with zero cost. Shop Now
Save up to $1,500 on TVs, PCs, mattresses, and more. Plus, get it shipped today for free! Shop Now at BuyDig
Save on over 200 items, including tires, car audio, batteries, seat covers, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save big on a wide variety of games from all major platforms including new and upcoming releases. Shop Now at Walmart
No need to spend big on a new TV set when you can pick up a refurb big-brand set for a fraction of the price. Shop Now at Walmart
LEGO is an invaluable resource for keeping kids occupied for hours, some of these sets are super cheap too. Shop Now at Walmart
