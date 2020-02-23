Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Sears · 54 mins ago
Sears Presidents' Day Event
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $35

Save on a variety of clothing items, home goods, appliances, tools, fitness gear, and more. Shop Now at Sears

Tips
  • Up to 70% off clothing and accessories
  • Up to 60% off select tools
  • Up to 60% off select mattresses
  • Up to 40% off select fitness equipment
  • Up to 40% off select appliances
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees; otherwise, most orders over $35 bag free shipping.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/23/2020
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Store Events Sears
Presidents' Day Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
macfamily
Just do not understand why DealNews continues to post "Deals" for Sears. We stopped using them for several reasons 2 years ago and just tried them again. We looked at 3 items (all fitness related) and none are available for store pick up (because there simply no stores left in our area) nor are any of them available for delivery. Can only assume there is no longer a distribution center in our region and they will not pay to have the items shipped over distance.
29 min ago