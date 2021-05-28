Sears Memorial Day Doorbusters: discounts on appliances, tools, more

Appliances are discounted up to 28% off, tools are up to 66% off, all mattresses are 62% off, furniture is up to 63% off, and much more. Shop Now at Sears
- Most items over $59 ship for free, although some may incur oversized delivery fees.
-
Expires 6/1/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
This is $2 less than you'd pay direct from Tracki. (An older model is sold bundled with a 1-year Tracki subscription elsewhere – signing up for a 1-year subscription on top of this Amazon price still works out $4 cheaper than you'd pay for that older model bundle.)
Update: It's now $26.12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tracki via Amazon.
- A subscription to Tracki's service is required – you can subscribe monthly for $19.95, or opt for longer plans that take the per-month cost as low as $9.95.
- 2- to 3-day battery life w/ continuous tracking, up to 75-day life w/ occasional tracking
- includes worldwide SIM, magnetic attachment, belt clip, key-chain, and lanyard
- Model: TRKM010A
Apply coupon code "25SWITCHBOT" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- SwitchBot app control
- timer option
- light sensor
- remote access with SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini
- for curtain rods 0.59" to 1.57" diameter
- Model: W0701600
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Adorama
- This is currently backordered, but can be purchased at this price for delivery when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
Save sitewide across all categories; see some of the discounts on offer below. (Select categories are eligible for additional discounts when you spend a certain amount.) Shop Now at Sears
- Up to 20% off bikes
- Up to 30% off TVs
- Up to 35% off appliances
- Up to 50% off tools
- Up to 60% off mattresses
- Shipping adds $6.59, but orders of $59 or more bag free shipping. (Oversize shipping fees may apply for large items.)
