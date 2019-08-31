Personalize your DealNews Experience
Sears takes up to 40% off appliances as part of its Labor Day Sale. Plus, get an extra 10% off online only. Finally, Shop Your Way Rewards members can get up to $300 cash back in SYWR points. Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. (Larger items may incur additional shipping fees.) Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the DuctlessAire 24,000 BTU Mini Split Air Conditioner and Heat Pump for $1,229. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $330. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off a selection of appliances as part of its Labor Day Savings. Plus, most orders receive free shipping. (Bulk surcharges may apply in some cases). Shop Now
Samsung takes up to 25% off a selection of Samsung FlexWash and FlexDry Washers and Dryers. Plus, purchase both a washer and dryer and receive a $300 Visa gift card via the mail-in rebate linked below. That beats last week's mention. Shop Now
