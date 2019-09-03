Personalize your DealNews Experience
Sears takes up to 40% off appliances as part of its Labor Day Sale. Plus, get an extra 10% off online only. Finally, Shop Your Way Rewards members can get up to $300 cash back in SYWR points. Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. (Larger items may incur additional shipping fees.) Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off a selection of appliances as part of its Labor Day Savings. Plus, most orders receive free shipping. (Bulk surcharges may apply in some cases). Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Broan NuTone 678 Ventilation Fan and Light Combination for $32.82 with free shipping for Prime members. That's around $5 to $10 less than what you'd pay via third-party sellers. Buy Now
